2023 NFL Power Rankings Week 4: Browns defense dominates, Dolphins explode on offense
• The Chicago Bears are really bad
• Miami has an unfair offense
• Myles Garrett explodes for the Cleveland browns
By Randy Gurzi
Week 3 is mostly in the books with just two games left to play on Monday Night Football. But with the Cleveland Browns alredy moving onto Week 4, we're about to do the same with an early look at the 2023 NFL Power Rankings.
Cleveland felt as though they were about to fall apart when Nick Chubb was lost in Week 2 and the passing attack was non-existent. But then, Deshaun Watson found his rhythm and the defense continued to roll — with Myles Garrett racking up 3.5 sacks in a huge win.
As good as they were, no one is playing at the same level as the Miami Dolphins, who dropped 70 points on Sean Payton (now that was a bad trade) and the Denver Broncos.
With all that being said, let's dive in and check out the Week 4 NFL Power Rankings.
32. Chicago Bears
The Chicago Bears are the new No. 32 in these NFL Power Rankings, which is nothing to brag about. They were smoked 41-10 against the Chiefs and there's nothing that makes us think they're turning this thing around anytime soon.
31. Denver Broncos
This is far from the start Sean Payton was looking for. He was traded to the Denver Broncos with the expectation that he could turn things around for them following a frustrating 2022 campaign. So far, they're off to a worse start with a record of 0-3. They were also thoroughly embarrassed by the Miami Dolphins this weekend. They do have a couple of winnable games with Chicago and the Jets coming up but there's a lot that needs to be fixed.
30. Carolina Panthers
I personally never understood how Bryce Young was taken over C.J. Stroud. Not only did Stroud look better but he's built for the NFL whereas Young is too slim to hold up for 17 games. In fact, he already missed Week 3 as the Panthers turned to Andy Dalton. He wasn't bad but they still lost 37-27 and are now 0-3.
29. Minnesota Vikings
At this point, you have to start to feel for Kirk Cousins. He was such an easy guy to root for on the Netflix series Quarterback but now has his team off to a 0-3 start. And while he'll get blamed, he has been on fire this season. It's just no one else has been.