2024 Browns mock draft: Depth added at offensive tackle and wide receiver
The Cleveland Browns add a potential starting left tackle and a Day 2 wideout to a roster that's continuing to improve
By Randy Gurzi
With the Cleveland Browns sitting at 4-3, they have a real shot at the playoffs this season. They've finally built a deep enough roster that even with Nick Chubb being lost in Week 2 and Deshaun Watson missing essentially four games, they're still above .500.
They've made some shrewd moves in free agency to help build their roster but have also been able to find several contributors in the draft. That's where we turn our focus now as we look ahead to the 2024 NFL Draft with this Cleveland Browns seven-round mock.
Round 2: Jordan Morgan, OT, Arizona
The Browns will have Jedrick Wills, Jr. in 2024 after they decided to pick up the fifth year on his rookie deal before this season started. To be fair, he’s improved over the past couple of weeks but there were reports that Cleveland was considering a trade for another tackle before the deadline.
With that being the case, the Browns protect themselves by adding Jordan Morgan from Arizona with their first selection — which comes in Round 2.
Morgan has an NFL build at 6-5 and 320 pounds and is excellent in pass protection. He could potentially start as a rookie or be a solid backup who could replace Wills, and save money against the cap, in 2024. It would also give them two young bookends with Morgan on one side and Dawand Jones on the other.
Round 3: Brian Thomas, Jr., WR, LSU
After trading Donovan Peoples-Jones — and with Marquise Goodwin hitting the open market in 2024 — the Browns could use more depth at wide receiver. That’s why they add Brian Thomas, Jr. from LSU with their third-round selection.
Thomas has elite size at 6-4 and 205 pounds, which is what Deshaun Watson likes in his wideouts. He’s already topped 700 yards and scored 11 touchdowns in eight games. He would be an excellent addition along with Amari Cooper, Elijah Moore, and Cedric Tillman.
Some might think this is too many wideouts but with Cooper approaching 30, they need to continue to look for the next man up.