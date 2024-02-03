2024 Browns mock draft: Small school running back could be hidden gem
By Randy Gurzi
Browns Round 5, pick 158: Tommy Eichenberg, LB, Ohio State
This past season, the Browns finally started to go after Ohio State players which has oddly been a school they've largely ignored. They selected Dawand Jones and Luke Wypler in the NFL Draft and then afterward, signed Ronnie Hickman and Tanner McCallister to free agent contracts. Jones proved to be a stud and Hickman had quite a run at the end of the season. The jury is still out on the others but the success rate is already encouraging.
That's why we head right back to OSU with our second pick in the fifth round and add Tommy Eichenberg. The Buckeyes' middle linebacker saw his numbers drop in 2023 and he even scored lower according to PFF. Despite this, we've seen him get the job done against the best in the nation.
Cleveland enters the offseason with a lot of questions at the position. Sione Takitaki, Anthony Walker, and Jacob Phillips are all pending free agents. They need to add someone to help fill any void and while Eichenberg might not be flashy, he's an excellent fit.
Browns Round 6, pick 205: Tanner McLachlan, TE, Arizona
Tommy Rees was hired this offseason to replace T.C. McCartney as the tight ends coach. This could bode well for Jordan Akins who struggled at times in 2023. With one year left on his deal, there was some speculation he could be released and perhaps Harrison Bryant could be retained. With the background Rees comes in with, it feels as though they're going to try and air it out even more with the tight ends.
In this scenario, Tanner McLachlan is selected in the sixth round after hauling in 45 receptions for 530 yards and four touchdowns in 20223 for Arizona. He has similar size to Harrison Bryant at 6-foot-5 and 240 pounds and could become another weapon in the passing game.