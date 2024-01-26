Browns draft prospect: Ohio State linebacker Tommy Eichenberg
The 6-foot-2 linebacker from Ohio State could be a great fit for the Cleveland Browns in the 2024 Draft.
Tommy Eichenberg, a 6-2, 239-pound linebacker from The Ohio State University, was a three-year starter and two-time captain for the Buckeyes. Eichenberg was a four-star recruit out of Cleveland’s St. Ignatius High School and was considered a top-10 recruit in Ohio. Originally a commit to Boston College, Eichenberg switched schools after moving to middle linebacker his senior year and decided scarlet and grey would suit him better.
Eichenberg totaled 258 tackles, three sacks, and two interceptions over five seasons with the Buckeyes. His toughness was put to the test during his final two years in Columbus, playing with two broken hands in 2022 and missing just two games in 2023 after suffering a shoulder injury against Rutgers on November 4. Eichenberg’s work on the field didn't go unnoticed, being named First Team All-Big Ten in 2022 and 2023 and winning the Big Ten’s Butkus-Fitzgerald Linebacker of the Year award in 2023.
Eichenberg’s noted strengths according to Bleacher Report:
- Good instincts against the run to make quick reads and puts himself in a good position to take on blocks or make plays.
- Strong and physical at the point of attack to get an extension on blocks against offensive linemen.
- Has impressive linear speed when coming downhill to create stalemates or win versus fullbacks on iso blocks.
- Gets his pads down and wraps up when tackling, leading to very few misses.
- Solid speed helps him carry routes against tight ends when playing Tampa 2.
Eichenberg’s noted weaknesses:
- Poor lateral movement skills. Has to take a step or two to gather himself before changing direction, which hurts him in man coverage and when transitioning from run to pass against play action.
- Lacks instincts/awareness in zone coverage as the hook defender, as he will leave receivers in his area open.
- Subpar agility limits his sideline-to-sideline range as a run defender.
- Is top-heavy and reliant on upper-body strength, which can be an issue against stronger offensive linemen at the next level and make it harder for him to knock running backs backward or stop their momentum in short-yardage situations.
Tommy Eichenberg compared to other 2024 prospects:
Tommy Eichenberg - Ohio State Buckeyes - 6’2 - 239 lbs
- 37 Games
- 258 Total Tackles (145 Solo - 113 Assisted - 20.5 For Loss)
- 3 Sacks
- 6 Passes Defended
- 2 Interceptions
- 1 Forced Fumble
- 1 Fumble Recovery
Edgerrin Cooper - Texas A&M Aggies - 6’3 - 230 lbs
- 45 Games
- 204 Total Tackles (111 Solo - 93 Assisted - 30.5 For Loss)
- 8.5 Sacks
- 10 Passes Defended
- 2 Interceptions
- 3 Forced Fumbles
- 2 Fumble Recoveries
Jeremiah Trotter Jr - Clemson Tigers - 6’0 - 230 lbs
- 39 Games
- 192 Total Tackles (113 Solo - 79 Assisted - 29.5 For Loss)
- 13 Sacks
- 14 Passes Defended
- 4 Interceptions
- 2 Defensive Touchdowns
- 3 Forced Fumbles
Payton Wilson - NC State Wolfpack - 6’4 - 238 lbs
- 46 Games
- 402 Total Tackles (202 Solo - 200 Assisted - 48 For Loss)
- 15 Sacks
- 20 Passes Defended
- 7 Interceptions
- 1 Defensive Touchdowns
- 1 Forced Fumble
- 2 Fumble Recoveries
Junior Colson - Michigan Wolverines - 6’3 - 247 lbs
- 42 Games
- 245 Total Tackles (109 Solo - 136 Assisted - 8 For Loss)
- 2 Sacks
- 5 Passes Defended
- 1 Fumble Recoveries
Many scouts have noted that Eichenberg's limited lateral movement skills and lack of awareness in coverage are areas of concern, the linebacker's strength, physicality, and ability to stop the run make him a perfect fit for the Cleveland Browns defense.