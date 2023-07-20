Browns land stud linebacker in 2024 NFL Mock Draft
The Cleveland Browns have done a good job building depth in the draft and that continues in this 2024 NFL Mock Draft, which starts with a stud linebacker in Round 2
By Randy Gurzi
With the Cleveland Browns ready to start training camp in just over a week, their focus is solely on the 2023 season. We, however, can still look ahead with our latest 2024 NFL Mock Draft.
In this mock, the Browns aim to not only add talent at positions of need but to also replace potential free agents who could be headed out the door. With that being said, they look for a linebacker with their first pick, which comes in Round 2.
Mock draft simulator courtesy of Pro Football Network.
Round 2: Tommy Eichenberg, LB, Ohio State
Cleveland has two starting linebackers set for free agency with Anthony Walker, Jr. and Sione Takitaki each playing on a one-year deal. A couple of role players could be out the door as well with Jacob Phillips, Matthew Adams, and Jordan Kunaszyk set for free agency.
There's no doubt Andrew Berry will try and bring some of them back but re-signing all feels like a long shot. Plus with the overall play at linebacker in recent years, it might be best to look to the draft for a difference-maker.
That's what they land with Tommy Eichenberg from Ohio State. At 6-foot-2 and 235 pounds, Eichenberg racked up 120 tackles last year. Another solid year should solidify him as a day-two pick — at the latest.
Round 3: Mekhi Wingo, DT, LSU
Jordan Elliott is likely to start next to Dalvin Tomlinson this year but the Browns will need an upgrade in 2024. They land that with Mekhi Wingo from LSU.
A transfer from Missouri, Wingo had three sacks and six tackles for a loss in 2022. He would be a solid option as a 3-tech which means he wouldn't be in the way of Siaki Ika, one of their third-round picks from this season.