2024 NFL Mock draft: Browns start much-needed offensive line overhaul
• The Browns need a new LT in the worst way
• Safety depth could be an issue in 2024
• RB insurance can be found on Day 3
By Randy Gurzi
Round 5, Pick 2: Danny Stutsman, LB, Oklahoma
The Browns go back to defense with their second pick in Round 5, this time adding Danny Stutsman from Oklahoma.
Stutsman is a sturdy 6-foot-3 and 230 pounds and had a breakout campaign in 2022 with 125 tackles and two interceptions. He has 30 tackles and a pick in the first three games of 2023 and should continue to put up insane numbers.
With Anthony Walker, Sione Takitki, Matthew Adams, and Jacob Phillips all hitting free agency in 2024, it might be tempting to pick a linebacker earlier. But Andrew Berry has never invested too heavily in the position and instead takes a Day 3 player who has a nose for the ball.
Round 6, Pick 1: Marshawn Lloyd, RB, USC
After spending three seasons as a reserve in South Carolina, Marshawn Lloyd transferred to USC this offseason. He's started out with 195 yards and two touchdowns in three games. As impressive as he's been, he had just 801 yards for Carolina and might not be seen as a bell cow even though he's had some highlight-reel runs in his career.
In Cleveland, that's not an issue since they're hoping to have Nick Chubb back at 100 percent following his knee injury. They also have Jerome Ford who proved to be a solid reserve. That means Lloyd is brought in as a depth piece with some upside.