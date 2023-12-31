2024 NFL mock draft: Stud playmaker falls to Browns in Round 2
The Cleveland Browns offense could be a lot more dangerous if this star falls to them in Round 2
By Randy Gurzi
With the Cleveland Browns clinching a playoff spot on Thursday night, they now find themselves enjoying a stress-free New Year's weekend. They'll be able to watch the rest of the AFC fight it out for positioning and while they could still move up the ranks, they know the toughest task is behind them.
They also get 10 days to prepare for their Week 18 finale against the Cincinnati Bengals, which is very important since they suffered even more injuries in the win over the New York Jets. That time should allow Amari Cooper to get his heel right and even if Elijah Moore doesn't clear concussion protocol, he still gets extra time to recover before the playoffs.
With all that being the case, this felt like a good time to look ahead and see how things could shake out for them in the 2024 NFL Mock Draft. In this simulation, courtesy of Pro Football Network, the Browns find themselves landing a stud with their top pick in Round 2.
Round 2: Xavier Legette, WR, South Carolina
This will be the third, and thankfully, final draft where Cleveland sits out Round 1 due to the Deshaun Watson trade. They've done well with their selections despite not having a pick on Day 1, and they've even dropped out of the second round in both 2022 and 2023. That's not the case in this mock since a potential game-changer slides to them.
Xavier Legette from South Carolina doesn't get the national attention he deserves, thanks in large part to where he plays. That could change when he gets to Indianapolis and proves to be an athletic freak but for now, Cleveland benefits from him going under the radar.
A redshirt senior, Legette also didn't break out until 2023. He never had more than 167 yards receiving until this year, which saw him gain 1,255 yards on 71 receptions with seven touchdowns. The Browns need someone other than Cooper and Moore in their receiving corps and Legette is a player who could develop into a star — and he can also return kicks, which is another major need.