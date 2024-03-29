3 AFC North free-agent moves that should terrify Browns fans
These new division rivals could cause the Browns some issues
By Randy Gurzi
The Cleveland Browns once again feel good about the work they did this offseason. Their receiving corps is as dangerous as ever with Jerry Jeudy joining Amari Cooper and Elijah Moore. They also kept their primary defensive line together while adding Quinton Jefferson.
As impressive as their offseason was, each of their AFC North rivals made moves of their own to strengthen their teams. Here we look at one move from each team in the north that should worry Browns fans.
3. Mike Gesicki, TE, Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland has historically had issues covering tight ends and while things were better under Jim Schwartz, there were still several games to forget. One awful performance was in Week 4 against the Baltimore Ravens when they surrendered 80 yards and two touchdowns on five receptions. A win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 14 was also rough with the Jags gaining 95 yards and two touchdowns on 11 receptions by their tight ends.
One team they had no issues with in this regard was the Cincinnati Bengals. In Week 1, they held the position to 17 yards on three catches and then 18 yards on four receptions in Week 18. That could change, however, in 2024 since the Bengals added a new tight end to the mix.
Mike Gesicki signed a one-year deal for $2.5 million which could be a steal considering his ceiling. A former second-round pick, Gesicki has twice topped 700 yards receiving in a single season and while he struggled with New England in 2023, everyone else did as well. With the Bengals, he should find more success, especially with so much attention going to their receivers. That's why Cleveland fans shouldn't overlook this addition.