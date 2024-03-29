3 AFC North free-agent moves that should terrify Browns fans
These new division rivals could cause the Browns some issues
By Randy Gurzi
2. Justin Fields, QB, Pittsburgh Steelers
While not a free-agent move, Cleveland fans should still be concerned about Justin Fields. The former Ohio State quarterback was starting to turn things around this past season with the Chicago Bears but they're still going to move on since they have the No. 1 overall pick. Chicago plans to bring in Caleb Williams, which led to Fields being traded to Pittsburgh for practically nothing.
As of now, Fields is the No. 2 quarterback behind free agent addition Russell Wilson — but there's no telling how long that will last. Wilson wore out his welcome in a hurry with the Denver Broncos and it's not likely to end differently in Pittsburgh.
If they wise up and turn to Fields, it would give them a mobile quarterback with a lot to prove. Fields will be motivated to show the problem was the Bears — not him — and if we're being honest, the coaching staff in Pittsburgh might be able to get the best out of him.
Say what you want about Kenny Pickett, but for all his faults, he seemed to rise to the occasion when the game was on the line. Pittsburgh also remained a winning team, which was a surprise in itself. If they can manage to play competitive football with Pickett, then they could wind up being scary with Fields.