Browns news: Cleveland rival lands Justin Fields for nothing
Justin Fields could become a problem for the Browns
By Randy Gurzi
There's been a lot going on over the past week. The new NFL season officially kicked off and the Cleveland Browns were one of many teams to make several moves in free agency. In addition to re-signing some of their key players, they filled a couple of holes with outside free agents — and added Jerry Jeudy in a trade.
As for their rivals, they have all been active as well. The Baltimore Ravens added Derrick Henry while the Cincinnati Bengals brought in Zack Moss and Sheldon Rankins. Then there's the Pittsburgh Steelers, who signed Russell Wilson and sent Kenny Pickett to the Eagles.
Not long after that, they traded for Justin Fields, the former Ohio State star. A look at the new rival kicks off today's news round-up.
Cleveland Browns news
Browns Rival Makes Bargain Trade For Justin Fields — Cole McDaniel, SI.com
"In the past week, the quarterback dominos have started to fall, yet Fields had not been able to find a suitor. In the end, the Steelers were the beneficiaries of a thin market for the former first-rounder and landed his services for only a 2025 6th-round pick."
During the NFL Combine, there were rumors the Browns could be interested in Fields. Seeing what he ended up going for leads to the conclusion that they weren't very interested. Pittsburgh is a good landing spot for Fields and it makes sense for them. Russell Wilson has been an issue lately, so having a Plan B is a must. It will just be hard for Cleveland fans to hate Fields for wearing that ugly uniform.
Browns close to re-signing safety Rodney McCleod to a one-year deal — Mary Kay Cabot, Cleveland.com
"The Browns are close to welcoming safety Rodney McLeod, 33, back into the fold. He’s set to sign a one-year deal soon to finish what he started last season."
This signing makes a lot of sense. Rodney McLeod knows Jim Schwartz well, dating back to their time in Philadelphia. He played in just 10 games last season but was a solid veteran presence in the secondary.
Browns latest quarterback move has led to some confusion — DPD
Cleveland added a quarterback of their own on Sunday, agreeing to a one-year deal with Tyler Huntley. The former backup in Baltimore is the fourth signal-caller on the Browns roster, which has led to some confusion and speculation.
Cleveland Browns post first wave of free agency mock draft - Casey Kinnamon, DPD
With the first wave of free agency over, the Browns have set themselves up nicely for the NFL Draft. They have capable starters at every position which means they can go after the best player available, which is what happens in this mock.