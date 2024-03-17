Cleveland Browns post first wave of free agency mock draft
The Browns add a couple of stars from the Lone Star State early
It's been a wild first week of free agency in the NFL. While tons of players have gotten their proverbial bag, the Cleveland Browns have taken a different approach to free agency. Browns general manager Andrew Berry used the first wave of free agency to re-sign the players he felt to be a priority and shore up a few question marks on the roster.
Before free agency even kicked off, Berry traded for Jerry Jeudy to add a dynamic talent to the wide receiver corps. Then Berry attacked the defensive line by re-signing Za’Darius Smith, Shelby Harris, and Maurice Hurst. Next was the addition of Jameis Winston to be the backup quarterback.
Several more deals have trickled in, like the additions of Nyheim Hines, Jordan Hicks, Devin Bush, and Quentin Jefferson to finish out the Browns first wave of free agency. What these additions to the roster have done is created a situation where the Browns will not be forced to draft for need and can instead Berry can simply select the best player available. With that in mind, lets take a look at how the NFL draft could play out for the Browns.
Pick No. 54: Edgerrin Cooper, LB (Texas A&M)
No player in this mock draft will exemplify the best player available more than Edgerrin Cooper. If the Browns had more glaring holes on their roster, they wouldn't be in a position to draft a linebacker with their first selection. But in Cooper, the Browns wouldn't just be getting a standard linebacker.
At 6-foot-2 and 230 pounds, Edgerrin Cooper is a weaponizable playmaker who just happens to play linebacker. Cooper models his game after Fred Warner and that shows up on film early and often for the Texas A&M product. As a senior, Cooper racked up 84 tackles, including 17 tackles for loss as well as eight sacks.
With the new additions of Hicks and Bush to play alongside Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Cooper would not be forced into duty out of necessity. Instead, Jim Schwartz would be able to bring Cooper along slowly and allow him to acclimate to the league at a reasonable pace. But as the great philosopher Randy ‘Macho Man’ Savage said the cream always rises to the top, oh yeah!