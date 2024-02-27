4 defensive prospects Browns need to monitor at 2024 NFL Scouting Combine
Which defensive prospects should the Cleveland Browns focus on during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine?
By Randy Gurzi
Now that the end of February is here, that means the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine is set to take place. The Cleveland Browns will join every other franchise in Indianapolis to watch as the incoming class of players put their athletic talents on display.
Cleveland is without a first round pick due to the Deshaun Watson trade (thankfully for the last time) but they've found some success despite this over the past two years. What makes that even more impressive is knowing they also haven't used their second-round pick.
In 2022, they traded back and made their first selection at No. 68 overall — which is where they landed Martin Emerson. This past season, they used their second-round pick to land Elijah Moore, then used their first selection, No. 74 overall, on Cedric Tillman. Hopefully, this year we will finally see them take a pick in Round 2. If so, these four defenders could be on their radar so they should be watched closely at the combine.
4. Edgerrin Cooper, LB, Texas A&M
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is the only starting linebacker still under contract for Cleveland. They have several hitting free agency, including Anthony Walker, Jr. who has been their primary MIKE when healthy. The problem is that he's struggled to stay healthy.
The Browns are expected to move on from Walker and that could lead to them making a move in the draft. One player who could be worth using a second-round pick on is Edgerrin Cooper from Texas A&M. Listed at 6-foot-3 and 230 pounds, Cooper has been a menace against the run and is praised for his communication in coverage.
He can play all three downs and there are limited concerns about his play at the next level. Often teams don't want to draft linebackers too early, which could play in Cleveland's favor, leaving a sure starter on the board for them.