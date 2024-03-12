Browns Free Agent Tracker: Who is coming and going in 2024?
Keep up with all the Cleveland Browns moves in free agency
By Randy Gurzi
Free agency got started on Monday as teams and players were allowed to start agreeing to deals during the legal tampering period. None of the contracts can become official until the league year starts at 4:00 PM EST on Wednesday, March 13 but that hasn't kept the news from flowing. As for the Cleveland Browns, they were somewhat active on the opening day.
While they lost a few key contributors, they were able to re-sign two players who are vital to their front seven. In two moves that were announced within minutes of one another, Cleveland kept Za'Darius Smith as well as Maurice Hurst.
Both players joined the team in 2023 and played well enough to earn another contract. Smith, who had 27 tackles and 5.5 sacks signed a two-year deal. Hurst, who missed all of 2022 and returned to rack up 22 tackles and 1.5 sacks (plus one great interception) is back for one year.
Cleveland did lose a few players on Monday including linebackers Sione Takitaki and Anthony Walker. Also out is Mike Ford, who was an underrated special teams player who had a day to remember against Baltimore.
There will surely be more moves, so keep coming back to see an updated list of who has signed, re-signed, and left during 2024 free agency.
Browns pending free agents re-signed
Za'Darius Smith, EDGE: Two years, $23.5 million (can increase to $25 million with incentives)
Maurice Hurst, DT: One year, $3.2 million
Browns free agent additions
Jordan Hicks, LB: Two years, $8 million
Browns free agency losses
Sione Takitaki, LB, New England Patriots: Two years, $6.5 million (can increase to $10 million with incentives)
Anthony Walker, Jr., LB, Miami Dolphins: One year (terms unknown)
Mike Ford, CB, Houston Texans: Twp years, $4.5 million