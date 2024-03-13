3 AFC North rivals the Browns can sign in free agency
The Browns could strengthen their roster while weakening a rival's
By Randy Gurzi
2. J.K. Dobbins, RB, Baltimore Ravens
This would be a roll of the dice but the payoff could be huge if it hits.
J.K. Dobbins had a stellar career at Ohio State and never went under 1,000 yards in his three campaigns. As good as he was as a freshman and sophomore, it was his junior season that set him apart.
That year, Dobbins had 2,003 yards and 21 touchdowns on the ground and another 247 yards and two touchdowns as a receiver. That led to him going 55th overall in the 2020 NFL Draft and as fate would have it, the hated Baltimore Ravens were the team to land the former Buckeye.
As a rookie, Dobbins showed why he was held in such high regard as he went for 925 yards from scrimmage with nine touchdowns. He also averaged 6.0 yards per carry. Unfortunately, he's been unable to stay healthy since then.
Dobbins missed the entire 2021 season after tearing his ACL in the preseason. He then played just eight games in 2022 with another knee injury costing him nine games. Then in 2023, it was a torn Achilles that ended his season just eight carries into it.
The injuries have scared teams off and the Browns already have two backs coming off ACL surgery — Nick Chubb and Nyheim Hines. That makes this one seem highly unlikely — but then again, Dobbins is an elite talent who could be signed for next to nothing right now. Could be worth the gamble.