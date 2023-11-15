Cleveland Browns news: Nick Chubb has second knee surgery
The Cleveland Browns hope to have Nick Chubb back at some point in 2024 and the news that he had successful surgery this week keeps him on track for that
By Randy Gurzi
It's always quiet after a win. The Cleveland Browns were able to upset the Baltimore Ravens in Week 10 and that's led to a rather peaceful start to the week in Berea. That's also allowed the Browns to stay focused on their next opponent, which is good since the Pittsburg Steelers are coming to town.
As fate would have it, Cleveland will host the Steelers on the same week Nick Chubb had his second surgery to repair his knee which was injured in Week 2 against this same team. Chubb tore both his ACL and MCL and it was known all along he would need two surgeries, so this was expected. It was also said to be successful. Here, we look at that story as well as a few others surrounding the franchise.
Cleveland Browns News
Nick Chubb has 2nd knee surgery; Browns expect RB back in 2024 — Jake Trotter, ESPN
"The Browns announced that the surgery performed by head team physician James Voos successfully repaired damage to Chubb's ACL. Chubb underwent a first surgery repairing his medial capsule, meniscus and MCL in late September. The Browns reiterated that Chubb should be able to return to the team sometime during the 2024 season."
Cleveland still has an impressive running game this season but there's no denying it would be even more dominant with Nick Chubb. He wasn't just the leader of their offense but he was arguably the best back in the game. Here's to hoping he's back early in 2024 and punishing defenders once again.
Denzel Ward’s neck status after controversial hit; where Dawand Jones stands for Steelers game: Browns takeaways — Mary Kay Cabot, Cleveland.com
"Ward was cleared from a concussion, but missed the rest of the game with a neck injury. A source said Ward, who underwent exams Monday, is expected to be OK, and should be back for Sunday’s game against the Steelers. But the Browns took exception to the hit, and will bring it to the attention of the NFL."
There's no nice way to put it — the hit on Denzel Ward was dirty. Ronnie Stanley came in with the play all but over and hit Ward high with his helmet. Of course, the refs didn't see this one, but hopefully, the league will review it and fine Stanley. There's no room for that type of play in the NFL.
Technically, the Browns are in third place right now but they can still take control of the division. A win in Week 11 against the Steelers would be huge for them. Perhaps it can all lead to their first division title since the 1989 season.
Our own Eddie McDonald gives his grade for the Cleveland offense on Sunday. While they started out slow, they turned it on in the second half and were able to drop 33 points on the Ravens (of course, seven of those were courtesy of the defense). It was a great effort and his grade reflects as much.