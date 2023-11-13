Cleveland Browns 3 studs (and 2 duds) from crucial Week 10 win in Baltimore
• Deshaun Watson needs to start quicker
• Myles Garrett is a freak
• David Njoku full-steam ahead
By Randy Gurzi
The Cleveland Browns are now 6-3 after securing a huge win in Week 10 on the road. They fought back from a two-score deficit in the fourth quarter and shocked the Baltimore Ravens with a last-second field goal. The 31-30 win was their fourth in five games and now has them just a half-game out of first place.
Cleveland avenged an early-season loss to the Ravens and can do the same in Week 11. The Pittsburgh Steelers upset the Browns in Week 2 and will be heading to Northeast Ohio next Sunday. Before we look ahead to that game, let's look at a few of the studs and duds from the huge win over the Ravens.
Cleveland Browns Stud: Myles Garrett, EDGE
At this point, it's safe to say there's no one playing defense better than Myles Garrett. The former No. 1 overall pick was recently called the 'Most Valuable Defender' in the NFL this season by PFF and he continues to back that up with each game. He already owns the record for the most sacks in franchise history as well as the single-season record for Cleveland.
As good as he's been, he's on pace for even more this season. Garrett entered Week 10 with 9.5 sacks and added to that total against the Ravens. He finished with three tackles and 1.5 sacks while recording those on back-to-back plays. First, he got to Lamar Jackson at the same time as Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah to record a half-sack, setting up a third down. Then on that snap, Garrett took Jackson down once again, this time for a nine-yard loss.
Baltimore was forced to punt and James Proche wound up muffing the ball. The Ravens recovered it and were able to add to their lead but Garrett's performance should have given them a shot at tying the game. He even made it tough on Baltimore during the ensuing short drive as he forced Ronnie Stanley to false start as he was trying to get an edge on the explosive pass rusher.