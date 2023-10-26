Browns: Myles Garrett is the most valuable defender in the NFL
Myles Garrett has made his case for DPOY, and then some
By Randy Gurzi
Ever since the Cleveland Browns used the No. 1 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft on Myles Garrett, they've known just how special he is. He entered this season on the hottest run of his career, recording 16 sacks in both 2021 and 2022.
That output places him first overall in team history for the most sacks in a single season but he doesn't just own the No. 1 and No. 2 spot there — he's also first in career sacks for Cleveland.
As impressive as that is for a player who is just 27 years old, he's playing even better in 2023. With Jim Schwartz as his defensive coordinator, it's evident Garrett's true talent is taking over and he now has 7.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, one pass defense, and a blocked field goal in just six games.
On Wednesday, it was announced Garrett even earned the AFC Defensive Player of the Week award for recording two sacks and forcing two fumbles in the win over Indianapolis. Not long after, PFF named him the most valuable defender in the NFL this season.
PFF uses a 'Wins Above Replacement' formula that judges how much a player helps their team win compared to potential replacements — and Garrett is being credited for his role in Cleveland's 4-2 start.
Myles Garrett winning off the field too
Garrett wasn't just in the headlines Thursday for his football skills but also his business acumen. An avid basketball fan, Garrett was announced as a new minority owner of the Cleveland Cavaliers.
At this point, it's easy to say Garrett is the biggest star in Cleveland and is making the most out of the prime of his career.