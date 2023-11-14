Grading the Cleveland Browns offense after thrilling Week 10 victory
• Makeshift O-Line stepped up
• Jerome Ford has big performance
• Watson has signature Cleveland Browns win
The Cleveland Browns had a potentially season-altering victory when they fought back to stun the Baltimore Ravens 33-31 in Week 10. In previous years, when the Browns were down 14 or more points, there was no coming back. However, this year's version of this team proved that it will fight until the very end and not let any adversities overcome them.
Cleveland improved to 6-3 on the season and 2-2 in the AFC North, while the Ravens fell to 7-3 and also 2-2 in the division. Week 11 will be a massive one for the best division in pro football as the Ravens host the Bengals on Thursday and the Browns host the Steelers on Sunday. Here's how the Browns offense graded in a thrilling Week 10 victory over the Ravens.
Cleveland Browns Offensive Line and Running Game
Coming into this week, Cleveland was severely banged up all over the offensive line. Jack Conklin was already lost for the season in the first game of the season and then lost starting left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. for six weeks minimum with a knee injury. Then, rookie Dawand Jones who has filled in admirably for Conklin, also was ruled out.
Geron Christian and James Hudson filled in alongside Joel Bitonio, Wyatt Teller, and Ethan Pocic and played one hell of a game. This unit was not supposed to be able to withstand all the injuries against this vaunted Baltimore defensive front, but they stepped up to the challenge. This was arguably the best run-blocking performance from the Cleveland offensive line this season, and Jerome Ford likely owes them a dinner or two.
Ford finished with a game-high 107 yards on 17 carries, but none bigger than a 12-yard run late in the fourth quarter to help the Browns ice the clock and kick the game-winning field goal. On the play from the Ravens' 39-yard line, Ford looked to have a six-yard gain, but the entire Browns' offensive unit pushed him an additional six yards.
That's the true embodiment of the fight and resiliency this team has. All the credit to the players for never quitting in a huge divisional game and also credit to Kevin Stefanski. Cleveland rushed for 178 yards on 36 carries, averaging 4.9 yards per carry. Deshaun Watson gained 37 yards on eight carries and Kareem Hunt had 10 carries for 32 yards and his fifth-straight game finding the end zone.
Grade: A
Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns Passing Attack
The game could not have started any more poorly for Watson as his first pass on the second play from scrimmage was tipped up into the air and brought down by Ravens' safety Kyle Hamilton who walked right into the end zone for a quick 7-0 lead. It didn't get much better in the first half as Watson started out 1-9 for 19 yards (a 19-yard completion to Elijah Moore) and 6-20 for the half. The Browns could only muster six points and trailed 17-6 heading into the locker room.
Baltimore scored another touchdown right out of the half, but Watson and the Browns did not waver. On the ensuing drive, Watson led a 12-play, 75-yard drive that ate over 10 minutes of the clock with Hunt capping off the drive and Watson converting the two-point conversion to bring the score to 24-17. After a muffed punt from the Browns, the Ravens took advantage with another touchdown and yet another 14-point lead. Again, Watson and company did not blink.
Watson made big connections with Amari Cooper and David Njoku - who went beast mode after his catch - and then later capped it off by finding Moore for a score, bringing the deficit back to seven. On the second play of the ensuing Ravens drive, Lamar Jackson's pass was popped up into the air and Greg Newsome snagged it and rushed to pay dirt. Unfortunately, Dustin Hopkins missed the extra point attempt, keeping the Browns from the lead.
The defense stepped up one last time to force a Ravens punt and then Watson and his crew took the field to spark the game-winning drive. Cleveland ran 12 plays in the last 2:58 of the game, with Watson making plays with both his arm and his legs. He rallied the team to this seemingly improbable victory, giving him his first signature win as a member of the Browns. This is why the trade was made, to win big divisional games like this.
Cooper finished with six catches for 98 yards and Njoku added six receptions for 58 yards. Moore finally scored a touchdown and had five catches for 44 yards. He is slowly adding his imprint to this offense. Watson finished the second half a perfect 14-14 for 134 yards and a touchdown. Cleveland had just three offensive drives in the second half and still managed to find a way to emerge victorious.
Grade: A