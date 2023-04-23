3 bargain free agents Cleveland Browns should sign before NFL Draft
General manager Andrew Berry has the Cleveland Browns ready for the 2023 NFL Draft. He's made some solid moves this offseason to ensure there are no major needs heading into the weekend, which will prevent any major reaches.
Even with the work he's done, there are still a few spots that could use more depth. With that being the case, here are three remaining free agents that could be added — at a bargain price most likely — ahead of the draft.
Browns FA option No. 3: Frank Clark, EDGE
Back in March, the Browns were making some big moves. They added Juan Thornhill, Ogbo Okoronkwo, and Dalvin Tomlinson in free agency. They even went out and made a huge trade for Elijah Moore to solidify their receiving corps.
Not long after those moves were made, they were being linked to former Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark. A Cleveland native, Clark was a second-round pick in 2015 and played for Seattle for the first four seasons of his career. He's spent the past four with Kansas City, where he won two Super Bowls.
Clark's regular season numbers won't blow anyone away but he was unstoppable in the postseason while playing for Kansas City. Right now, Cleveland has one of the best defensive ends in the entire NFL in Myles Garrett on one side. Okoronkwo is slated to start across from him but he's more of a pass-rushing specialist than an all-around defensive end.
Throw in the fact that their depth is questionable and it makes plenty of sense to add one more veteran who can start if needed. Plus, if they made the playoffs this season, Clark has proven he can be a monster when it counts most.