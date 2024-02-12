3 Big-name defenders Browns can sign in free agency for 2024 Super Bowl run
With Super Bowl LVIII behind, the Cleveland Browns can improve their chances of making the next title game with these 3 big-name additions
By Randy Gurzi
Super Bowl LVIII is in the books as the Kansas City Chiefs just pulled off the repeat with a spectacular overtime win. While the Cleveland Browns were unable to make it to the title game, they know that they're not that far away. Not only did they secure a win over the San Francisco 49ers — who were facing the Chiefs — but they also defeated the Baltimore Ravens during the season and they were in the AFC Championship Game.
With that being the case, they know a couple of moves could be all it takes to sway the balance in their favor. Here, we identify three big-name players on the defensive side of the ball that could help them make a run at a title in 2024.
3. Christian Wilkins, Defensive Tackle
This past season, the Browns bolstered their defensive line in a major way when they signed Dalvin Tomlinson to a three-year deal. Putting him on the same line as Myles Garrett, who just won the NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award, was enough for them to go up against any offensive line in the league. But they didn't stop there.
General manager Andrew Berry understands the importance of winning in the trenches, so he also signed Maurice Hurst and Shelby Harris while trading for Za'Darius Smith. Those three will be free agents and they could try and retain a couple of them — or they could look for another home run move and sign Christian Wilkins.
A former Clemson standout, Wilkins has been with the Miami Dolphins for the past five seasons and has 355 tackles (43 for a loss) and 20.5 sacks. He had his best season in terms of pass-rushing in 2023 with 9.0 sacks and a forced fumble.
Like everyone on this list, adding Wilkins would break the bank. To make it work, Berry would have to do some creative accounting but he's proven over the past four years that he knows how to do that.
They would have to juggle things around — which is actually something Wilkins can do — but it would be worth it to add a defensive tackle who can generate pressure up the middle while still holding his own against the run.