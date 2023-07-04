3 big questions for the Browns running back situation in 2023
The Cleveland Browns have their No. 1 running back in Nick Chubb but there are several big questions with this group that still need to be answered
By John Suchan
The Cleveland Browns have been considered to have one of the better running back rooms in the NFL for several years now. But recently, they parted ways though with veteran Kareem Hunt and the D'Ernest Johnson. Hunt is still available via free agency and the team could bring him back. Johnson, however, signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
With their departure, there are several questions still to be answered by this group. We know the team has their No.1 running back returning in Nick Chubb. He will take on most of the workload, something he's been doing for the past six seasons.
But beyond that fact we still have questions for this group so let's look at three of them now.
No.1: Who will be the No. 2 back?
There's been a lot of speculation as to who will be that No. 2 guy behind Chubb this season. Many, including myself, have written about Jerome Ford, the second year back from Cincinnati getting the nod, but there hasn't been an official announcement by the team. When the coaches have been asked about Ford this offseason they have given him props which has led most of us to believe the team will give Ford that role.
There are several other candidates on the current roster including Demetric Felton and John Kelly. Felton will be going into his third season with the team and while he could contend for that job, he may have to be more concerned about contending to make the team.
Kelly has usually shown up during training camp and done some nice things in preseason games but has been placed on the practice squad in the past.
My money is still on Ford to win the job and do well. Despite the fact that Ford barely touched the football on offense last season, he did field kickoff returns and did well. Prior to his time in Cleveland, he had a dynamite college season with the Bearcats from Cincinnati and helped them reach the College Playoff two years ago.