3 big questions for Cleveland Browns as they approach Draft Day
Question No. 2: Do the Browns hold onto all eight picks?
The Browns hold eight picks in this year's draft. They may use them all but more than likely they could make a few trades with some of these picks. The team has built a pretty solid 53-man roster coming into this draft already via free agency and trades this offseason.
There will be a few players currently on the squad that will likely be on the move prior to the season just to make room for whoever is selected. Those players could include running back Demetric Felton, wide receiver Anthony Schwartz and even defensive tackle Jordan Elliott.
The Browns will likely try and focus on a few players early on in the draft that they have had an eye on through this run-up. Cleveland's general manager Andrew Berry has suggested that his team would likely not try and move up to the first round on Thursday. However, they may look at a few players in the second or early third round that could be available to them if they were to try and move up.
A few prospects that have been linked to the Browns and might require the team to make a play would include edge rusher Tuli Tuipulotu of USC and defensive tackle Keeanu Benton from Wisconsin.