3 Cleveland Browns starters that could be replaced by start of 2023 season
This offseason, the Cleveland Browns have gone out of their way to add more talent to their roster — which is always a good thing. More competition brings out the best in each player but it also means some could wind up losing their starting spots.
Here's a look ahead to Week 1 of the 2023 season as we identify three players who could find themselves in a new role this year.
3. Browns DT Jordan Elliott
This might seem like a foregone conclusion after the addition of Dalvin Tomlinson, but right now, Jordan Elliott is still the second-best defensive tackle on this team. He started all 17 games in 2022 and had 36 tackles with 2.0 sacks but was a liability in run defense.
Tomlinson should help in that regard but the Browns are still looking for more depth. They recently visited with free agent Al Woods and have had their eye on defensive tackles in the draft as well, including Gervon Dexter, Sr. from Florida.
Dexter fits the mold for Cleveland, coming in at 6-foot-6 and 310 pounds. He's also expected to be on the clock in Round 3, possibly even Round 4, which means the Browns should be able to bring him in at No. 74 — if they felt so inclined.
If Cleveland doesn't land Dexter, or another defensive tackle they believe can start in 2023, they're likely to re-visit Woods or even another veteran option. Whichever way they elct to go, it's not likely that Elliott is lining up next to Tomlinson this seasn, unless an injury forces the team's hand.