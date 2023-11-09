3 Big storylines when the Browns travel to Baltimore in Week 10
• Browns O-line is banged up
• Can Lamar Jackson be neutralized?
• Watson must continue to ascend
1. Deshaun Watson will look to build momentum and confidence
Finally, there are no more questions about whether or not Deshaun Watson will be under center for the Browns. He returned to the starting lineup last week and played well overall, helping the offense put up 27 points.
Against the Cardinals, in his first full game in nearly six weeks, Watson started off a bit rusty as to be expected, but then started to gain that confidence and his swagger back.
He completed 19-of-30 passes for 216 yards and two touchdowns. The more important stat is the fact he had zero turnovers. This isn't a blow-you-away game, but it was a good start and this was the exact game that was necessary for a tune-up game ahead of the showdown with the Ravens.
There was even a point where Watson took off and ran for a first down and used a slick hesitation move to do so. When he got up, he beamed a smile and celebrated the first down, indicating he found his swagger.
Baltimore has the second-best defense in the NFL statistically, but luckily for the Browns, Watson faces off against the NFL's best defense every day at practice. Seeing that defense in practice will give Watson a glimpse as to what to expect come Sunday.
The Browns are 4-2 in games Watson has started, and in the two games he was healthy - outside of Week 1 in the rain versus Cincinnati - he's looked pretty, pretty, pretty good. Shoutout to Larry David.
Randy Gurzi, also of DPD, sees Watson throwing for three touchdowns and no turnovers.
If Watson can build off his Week 9 performance in Week 10 against the Ravens, this team will be in a great position to inch one-step closer to sitting atop the AFC North.