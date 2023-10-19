3 Big storylines to watch when the Browns travel to Indianapolis in Week 7
• Offensive lineman turning it around
• Starting quarterback isn't an issue
• The defense could have a massive day
2. Browns can win no matter who is starting at quarterback
For the third consecutive game, we don't know if Deshaun Watson will be the starting quarterback for the Browns due to a "microtear" in his rotator cuff muscle.
In Week 4, it was rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson who was tasked with starting for Watson and it did not go well as DTR is still a rookie after all. To be fair to the rook, he didn't know he was starting until 10:30 AM the day of the game.
In Week 6, the Browns turned to PJ Walker, an XFL legend and a guy who made seven NFL starts in his career. In Week 7, it could be much of the same, which isn't a bad thing.
Due to how the defense has played (yes, we are getting to them, just hold on, we're going home) it really doesn't matter who is under center. Let me be very clear; the Browns are better with Watson as the signal caller, but they can, and proved last week, they can still win games.
Walker was 18/34 for 192 yards and two interceptions last week, but you can expect him to bounce back from that should he be the starter again. Kevin Stefanski, who is under heavy criticism from a minute portion of the Browns' fanbase (absurd), always finds a way to get the most out of his quarterbacks who don't fit the bill for the national media.
Whether it is Watson or Walker or the ghost of Spergon Wynn, the defense can carry this team where the quarterback doesn't have to play hero ball.
Update: Watson returned to practice on Thursday but has not yet been announced as the starter in Week 7.