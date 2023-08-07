3 Big storylines for Browns in Preseason Week 1 against Commanders
• Fade Cade?
• Tomlinson and who else?
• DTR>Mond?
One down, three to go. The Cleveland Browns will welcome the Washington (checks notes) Commanders to the shores of Lake Erie for their lone home preseason game of 2023. The Browns are coming off a 21-16 victory in the Hall of Fame Game where several rookies made impressive debuts.
This preseason contest should resemble a more formulaic structure where some starters play a series or two. But the meat and potatoes of this game will be carried out by the bottom two-thirds of each team’s rosters. Here are three big storylines that should play out for the Browns in Friday night’s exhibition.
Browns storyline No. 1: Can Cade York inspire confidence?
After a roller coaster of a rookie season, including 58-yard game-winners and missed chip shots, Cade York got off to a bumpy start in 2023. On the Browns opening drive of the preseason, he came in to attempt a 49-yard field goal. The snap was good, the hold was good, and the kick was… wide-right.
His ensuing extra point attempt was shaky but went through the uprights. York was able to navigate the rest of the game without incurring any additional errors, but the lasting memory from York’s performance will be the errant field goal to start the game.
Cleveland needs York to get on track in a hurry. For the majority of the roster, preseason is an extension of the practice field, but for specialists like York, it's a true game condition. Every kick matters and the Browns need to know that York is the guy for the job.
If York has any hiccups against Washington, then Andrew Berry will need to consider bringing in another kicker for competition and as a contingency plan. This team is too all in to go into the season with a kicker with a case of the yips.