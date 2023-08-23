3 Big storylines in the Cleveland Browns preseason finale
The Cleveland Browns are wrapping up their preseason game schedule in Kansas City on Sunday. Here are three big storylines to watch for in the preseason finale.
Browns big storyline No. 2: Is it a case of too little, too late for some players?
This is the offseason that we will learn the most about Andrew Berry’s sensibilities and ideologies as a general manager. Up until this point, Berry has only moved on from three players that he has drafted. But with an influx of emerging talent making a strong case to make the roster, Berry will be faced with moving on from several players that have been safe in the past.
No player has been in the crosshairs of this discussion more than wide receiver Anthony Schwartz. For the past two years, Schwartz has been gifted a roster spot due to the perceived upside that his speed could provide the offense. But they are two years into the Schwartz experiment and his 4.27 speed is no closer to providing a benefit to the offense than it was the day he was drafted.
With the influx of receiving talent that is proving their worth on the practice field and during preseason games, is there anything that Schwartz could do in the final preseason game to change his fate with the Browns?
Cleveland appears to have, at minimum, five locks at the receiver position including two players that have been drafted since Schwartz. Then when you add players who have produced like Austin Watkins Jr. to the competition, it appears that the writing could already be on the wall for Schwartz.
Two defensive tackles, Jordan Elliott, and Tommy Togiai, also fit the ‘is it too little, too late’ category. The Browns addressed the dismal play of their defensive tackle room by adding two bonafide starters through free agency, in Dalvin Tomlinson and Shelby Harris. Then the Browns added a massive defensive tackle as a potential run stuffer in the 2023 NFL Draft by selecting Siaki Ika in the third round.
The recent emergence of free agent Maurice Hurst as a pass-rushing defensive tackle could prove to be the straw the breaks the camel’s back for Elliott and Togiai. The Browns also have two edge rushers, in Za’Darius Smith and Alex Wright, who has the versatility to kick down inside to take reps at defensive tackle as well.
It’s a numbers game, and even with strong performances in the final preseason game, it may very well be a case of too little, too late for Elliott and Togiai.