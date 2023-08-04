Anthony Schwartz might have just lost his spot with the Browns after ugly fumble
Anthony Schwartz was already going to have a hard time making the Cleveland Browns roster but still did himself no favors on Thursday night
By Randy Gurzi
Anthony Schwartz was the 91st overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and the Cleveland Browns added him for one reason — he had sub-4.3 speed.
He showed this off with a 44-yard reception on his first target in Week 1 of that 2021 campaign but it's been downhill since then.
Not only was Schwartz the one who quit on the route that led to an interception and subsequent injury to Baker Mayfield, but he's also struggled with drops and injuries. Now in 2023, he could be on his very last chance with the franchise that drafted him and he might have squandered it on his first touch of the preseason.
Late in the first quarter of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game against the New York Jets, Schwartz took a jet sweep to the left side and gained eight yards. But as he was being tackled, he fumbled the ball, and Javelin Guidry of New York recovered it.
Cleveland's defense held them to a field goal as they took a 6-0 lead but this play was likely more detrimental to Schwartz.
Anthony Schwartz was already in danger due to Browns depth at WR
This offseason, the Browns added Elijah Moore, Marquise Goodwin, and Cedric Tillman which pushed Schwartz far down the depth chart. And even with Goodwin out, he might have done more damage than he will be able to overcome.
Schwartz currently has 14 receptions for 186 yards and 10 rushes for 96 yards in his career. he has a touchdown as a receiver and a runner but is far from a complete player.