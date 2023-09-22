3 Big storylines when the Titans visit the Cleveland Browns in Week 3
• Can the defense remain dominant?
• Jerome Ford tries to fill in for Nick Chubb
• Will Deshaun Watson turn it around?
The best part of the NFL is the fact that if you lose a game, you get to try and right the wrongs a week later, and the Cleveland Browns, will look to do just that and erase the memory of the bizarre Monday Night Football game against the Steelers.
What could go wrong seemingly did for the Browns in the 26-24 defeat in Acrisure Stadium and now the team must regroup and get ready to host the Tennessee Titans in Week 3.
Both teams will enter the contest at 1-1 after the Titans were victorious at home against the Chargers. There's plenty of time for both teams, regardless of who wins, to correct what's plaguing their team from winning.
Here are the three big storylines when the Titans come to Cleveland in Week 3.
Andrew Berry did a tremendous job during the offseason in overhauling the defensive side of the ball, and after two games, the investments are paying off nicely.
Yes, it's only two games, but it is the only two games we have had to go off of, so it checks out. The same can be said for the offense, but we'll get to them momentarily.
With two divisional games in the books, the defense of the Browns has looked as dominant as advertised. The additions of Za'Darius Smith, Dalvin Tomlinson, Shelby Harris, and Ogbo Okoronkwo have paired greatly with Myles Garrett.
The defensive unit ranks second in both yards allowed per game (198.5) and points allowed (14.5) - although they've only given up 16 points to the offenses — and also ranks third in both passing yards allowed per game (133.5) and rushing yards allowed per game (65).
The star of the early goings of this season has been safety Grant Delpit. In the first two games, he has a pick, a fumble recovery, a sack, two pass breakups, and 14 tackles, 11 being solo.
Derrick Henry is one of the best running backs in the NFL and could have a big imprint on this game, but the Cleveland defensive line has been stellar thus far. This will be the first true test and if they can bottle Heny up, the secondary can feast on Ryan Tannehill passes.
They are by no means perfect, and there are some issues to fix, but after the first pair of meaningful games, shows that it is the defense of the Browns that is carrying the load, and is a lethal threat to opposing offenses.