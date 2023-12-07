3 big storylines to watch in Week 14 when Cleveland Browns host Jaguars
• Can home cooking get the Browns back on track?
• Battle of the backups
• Defense gets some much-needed help
The quarterback position has taken a massive hit during this NFL season with a bevy of names either going down for the season or missing weeks at a time. The Browns have dealt with this for much of the season as Deshaun Watson was lost for the season with a shoulder injury. Regardless of whether it is Joe Flacco - who should start this week and beyond - or Dorian Thompson Robinson, Cleveland will utilize another backup QB.
For the Jaguars, they are now experiencing what the Browns already have. Trevor Lawrence suffered a high-ankle sprain in Monday's loss to the Bengals, and his availability to play Sunday is in doubt. Should he not make the start, C.J. Beathard will get the call, and that could benefit the Browns pass rush, especially since he is dealing with a shoulder injury.
This game once had a lot of promise and now it will come down to the battle of the backups. The game will likely be an ugly affair, especially if the forecast is correct with and 80 percent chance of rain. Whichever backup can play the best will lead their team to a crucial late-season victory.