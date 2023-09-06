3 Big storylines when the Browns host the Bengals in Week 1
• Can the defense make Joe Burrow uncomfortable?
• The offense will finally get a fresh new start
• The winner of this game will be in the driver's seat in the AFC North
2. How will the offense look in the first meaningful game of 2023?
Don't be surprised or angry if the offense doesn't come out and score on the first drive they have. Much like the defense, the offensive side of the ball will also need time to gel.
For the first time since becoming head coach in 2020, Kevin Stefanski seemingly has his franchise quarterback in Deshaun Watson. Throw the entire 2022 season out of the 50th-floor window and burn the tape from the mere six games Watson appeared in.
Watson was given the keys to the kingdom earlier this offseason and - in shorts and helmets, mostly - has looked sharp and like he has a good chemistry with his receiving room.
Watson has been connecting with Amari Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Elijah Moore, Cedric Tillman, David Bell, and tight end David Njoku. Speaking of The Chief, Njoku and Watson could become best friends on the field, especially in the red zone.
The offensive line is still one of the best in football but could take a couple of series - or even games for that matter - to fully grasp how Watson operates, meaning how he is able to extend plays with his legs. This should give the receivers plenty of time to get open, with a quarterback who can deliver any type of throw.
Nick Chubb is going to continue to be Nick Chubb, even if the offense is transitioning to a more pass-first offense. Now, with that being said, don't overreact if Chubb doesn't touch the ball 20 times per game, or if Watson checks out of a play to make a pass, which he has full control to do if he sees fit.
Chubb's workload should decrease this season, but not in a negative manner. He also finally has a quarterback who can make big plays with his arm or legs, which will make it much easier for Chubb to operate.