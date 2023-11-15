3 bold Cleveland Browns predictions against Steelers in Week 11
• Kareem Hunt keeps finding pay dirt
• These two pass rushers excel
• Deshaun Watson gets his revenge
By Randy Gurzi
This past game allowed the Cleveland Browns to get some revenge on the Baltimore Ravens for defeating them back in Week 4. Now, they have a shot at knocking another AFC North foe down a peg while also getting them back for an early season loss. In Week 2, the Pittsburgh Steelers upset the Browns 26-22 in a mistake-filled Monday Night Football contest.
Deshaun Watson started that game out the same way he started Week 10 — by throwing a pick-six. Afterward, he had quite the response when asked what went through his mind, but was still able to lead the Browns back. In Week 2, they had done the same until a late fumble from Watson led to another touchdown.
This week, they’ll be focused on taking better care of the football while trying to keep pace with the Ravens in the AFC North. Here we look ahead to the re-match with these three bold predictions. Should all come true, Cleveland will stand a great chance of evening up the series.
3. Kareem Hunt makes it 6 games in a row with a TD
Nick Chubb was lost against the Steelers when he suffered a season-ending knee injury. In an effort to help replace him, the Browns brought Kareem Hunt back. While he’s not the same explosive player he once was, he continues to play with a mean streak and has excelled in short-yardage and goal-line situations.
On the year, Hunt has 228 yards and six touchdowns. He averages just 3.3 yards per attempt but the way he fights into the end zone has made him incredibly valuable. He’s also currently on a streak with a touchdown in five consecutive games.
He didn’t get a chance to face Pittsburgh in Week 2 but the Browns running game ran wild on them. Chubb had 64 yards in the first half before being injured and Jerome Ford went for 106. In all, they had 198 yards on the ground with one touchdown — courtesy of Pierre Strong. This first bold prediction is that Hunt and Ford put up similar numbers and the veteran makes it six games in a row with a touchdown.