3 bold predictions as Cleveland Browns host Jacksonville in Week 14
• Bryant continues to shine
• The Warden is Back
• Expect a lot of passes
By Randy Gurzi
There's no place like home. That's where the Cleveland Browns have been at their best, entering Week 14 with a record of 5-1 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. They're surely thrilled to be back as well considering they suffered two losses over the past two weeks on the road.
As frustrating as those defeats were, they're still in line to make the postseason — as long as they take care of business. This weekend, that means securing a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Even with injuries to key players, the Browns have to take this team seriously to get a win. Here, we look at three bold predictions that could help them find a way to improve to 8-5.
3. Harrison Bryant makes it three in a row with a touchdown
Overall, the road trip was one to forget but there was one player who showed out. Harrison Bryant was able to haul in a touchdown in each of the two games. Both times, he should have been able to tie the game up.
First was against the Broncos, when he caught a touchdown on fourth-and-goal. That made it a 14-12 contest but Amari Cooper dropped the two-point conversion and the Broncos never let them score again. Then in Week 13, he caught a touchdown from Joe Flacco, making it 20-19. This time, Dustin Hopkins missed the extra point and again, Cleveland didn't score after this.
This first bold prediction is that Bryant again finds his way into the end zone. He was playing very well against the Broncos and with a pass defense that's been struggling, there will be plenty of open space for Bryant to operate as he makes it three in a row.