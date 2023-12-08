3 bold predictions as Cleveland Browns host Jacksonville in Week 14
• Bryant continues to shine
• The Warden is Back
• Expect a lot of passes
By Randy Gurzi
2. Denzel Ward returns and gets a pick-six
The past two weeks have been full of struggles on defense for the Browns, especially in the secondary. It's no coincidence that they've been without Denzel Ward in each of those games. The former first-round pick suffered a shoulder injury during their win over the Pittsburgh Steelers and his absence was felt.
This week, Cleveland received some good news when Ward returned to practice. The expectation is that he will be on the field and that should be a huge boost for a team in need of some momentum. His presence will also give the Browns a huge advantage.
Jacksonville suffered a couple of injuries this past week which were already going to negatively impact their aerial attack. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence is dealing with an ankle injury and even if he's able to suit up, he could be limited. They also saw Christian Kirk go down with a groin injury that will require core muscle surgery, so he's out for the season. That means they're down to Zay Jones and Calvin Ridley as their top wideouts.
While they'll also have to worry about Evan Engram who has 73 receptions at tight end, Cleveland should be able to slow down the wideouts. This bold prediction is that Ward not only does this but that he also records a pick and takes it to the house.