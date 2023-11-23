Cleveland Browns news: Shoulder injury could be trouble for Denzel Ward
Denzel Ward joins a long list of injured players in the Cleveland Browns secondary
By Randy Gurzi
Heading into Week 12, the Cleveland Browns are still fighting for playoff positioning. After three wins in a row, they now have their sights set on the AFC North title, despite being without Deshaun Watson. However, they're again going to have to dig deep to find a way to win their upcoming games.
Cleveland is once again dealing with the injury bug. Denzel Ward, who is having the best campaign of his career, is dealing with a shoulder injury that can keep him sidelined for a while. This is in addition to losing Rodney McLeod for the year and seeing Anthony Walker go down. Today's news round-up looks at these injuries as well as a move to try and shore up the secondary.
Cleveland Browns news
Denzel Ward could miss games with a shoulder injury; Grant Delpit and Juan Thornhill idle too in a banged up Browns secondary — Mary Kay Cabot, Cleveland.com (subscriber piece)
Denzel Ward has been a huge piece of the puzzle for the Browns stellar defense this season. He made several big plays against the Steelers in their latest win but could now miss more than one game due to a shoulder injury. Mary Kay Cabot dives into that while also discussing the rest of the banged-up secondary in Cleveland.
Browns sign 3-time Super Bowl champion safety — Chad Krispinsky, WKBN
"The Cleveland Browns officially signed veteran safety Duron Harmon to the practice squad on Wednesday. Cleveland is in need of depth at the safety spot due to the season-ending injury to Rodney McLeod. The 11-year veteran appeared in three games with one start for the Bears this season, after being signed off the Baltimore Ravens’ practice squad."
Harmon won three Super Bowls during his time with the New England Patriots and joins Cleveland with 407 tackles and 23 interceptions in his career. At 32 years of age, Harmon isn't the same player he once was but he's still a savvy veteran who can help replace Rodney McLeod. That's important since McLeod's loss is more problematic than it seems. But this is an excellent Plan B.
Browns LB Anthony Walker Jr. won’t be headed to IR, LB Jordan Kunaszyk designated for return — Ashley Bastock, Cleveland.com
"Browns linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. isn’t a candidate for the Injured Reserve list as he recovers from a hamstring injury, coach Kevin Stefanski said on Wednesday. That means good news for the Cleveland defense, since the expectation is he will miss fewer than the requisite four games. Stefanski on Monday said the linebacker is week-to-week.”
Anthony Walker is a highly underappreciated player. Losing him will be tough for Cleveland's defense but unfortunately, they've become accustomed to leaning on the next man up. Thankfully, they don't think they'll be without him for too long, since he's not headed to the IR.
