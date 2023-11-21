3 unsung heroes from Cleveland Browns victory over Steelers
The Cleveland Browns had several stars stand out but these three unsung heroes deserve praise for the win in Week 11
By Randy Gurzi
A huge win over the Steelers in Week 11 means the Cleveland Browns are now 7-3 and in a great position to make a run at the playoffs. They're also on a three-game winning streak as they prepare to face the Denver Broncos — who are on a four-game streak themselves.
Before turning our attention to that game, we take another look at the win over Pittsburgh. Players such as Myles Garrett, Dustin Hopkins, and even Dorian Thompson-Robinson have been praised for their part in securing that win. But this was a full team effort and now, we give some attention to these three unsung heroes from Week 11.
3. Shelby Harris, Defensive Tackle
Shelby Harris was a huge signing and has been a huge reason for Cleveland's improved run defense. He's also been good against the pass and on Sunday, he deflected two passes on the same drive. The first was on second-and-one early in the second quarter. That forced a third down but Jaylen Warren was able to move the chains, which kept the drive alive, on the ensuing play. However, Harris wasn't done there.
The veteran defensive tackle again got his hands up later in this drive as the Steelers were threatening to get into scoring range. On a second-and-four, Kenny Pickett fired a pass to George Pickens but Harris jumped up and put his hands in the way. He was able to bat the pass, and the ball fell harmlessly to the turf.
Pittsburgh had to punt for the third time in a row, which was a huge win for Cleveland's defense. It also helped set the tone as this unit was in control from the start and never lost confidence. As we saw, that was the reason they got the shot at the game-winning drive and even if Harris didn't light up the stat sheet, he made his share of plays.