Cleveland Browns 3 studs (and 2 duds) in last-second win over Steelers
• Okoronkwo was a steal
• DTR made the plays when it counted
• The head coach deserves some praise
By Randy Gurzi
The Cleveland Browns found a way to walk away with another one-score win. Typically, the Pittsburgh Steelers have been the ones to upset teams in close games, coming into Week 11 with nine wins in a row. This time, they were stuffed by the Browns defense and then Dustin Hopkins hit a game-winner for the second week in a row.
There's no way to praise everyone on this team as much as they deserve after the victory. This was the epitome of a team win and it shows why they've remained confident even after losing Deshaun Watson for the season. Rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson wasn't perfect but he made the clutch plays and the defense shut down the Steelers when they had to.
It all came together for a 13-10 win, which is the third in a row for Cleveland. It's also their third win in the division as they got some revenge on the Ravens and Steelers for early-season losses. With all that being said, let's see who stood out as studs and duds in Week 11.
Cleveland Browns Stud: Ogbo Okorownkwo, EDGE
Myles Garrett made a huge play on the first defensive snap of the game and continues to be the leader of this defense. In fact, he's the leader of the entire team with Nick Chubb and Deshaun Watston out. But he's far from the only pass-rusher who can frustrate the opposing team.
In addition to Garrett, the Browns added Za'Darius Smith and Ogbo Okoronkwo this offseason. Smith was the high-profile signing but Okoronkwo has proven to be a perfect fit for this defense. An ascending pass-rushing talent, Okoronkwo made several plays behind the line of scrimmage on Sunday.
Not only did he record a sack, which gives him 3.5 on the year, but he also had four tackles for a loss. His signing was largely under-the-radar since he's not a household name but he's made one play after another. He's far better than any No. 2 pass rusher this team had in 2022 and continues to shine when needed the most.
What's most impressive is that he showed up to the game on Sunday still wearing a hospital band. He was celebrating the birth of his son this weekend and still made it to the field in time to have his best game of the season. What a week for No. 54.