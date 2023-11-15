Cleveland Browns season in doubt with latest Deshaun Watson injury news
Deshaun Watson is done for the year as the Cleveland Browns quarterback suffered a broken bone in his throwing shoulder
By Randy Gurzi
The Cleveland Browns can't catch a break. Just when it appeared they were headed in the right direction, everything fell apart once again. Sitting at 6-3 following a huge win over the Baltimore Ravens, the Browns had everything in front of them. They also just saw Deshaun Watson pick apart the Baltimore defense with a masterful second half.
Following the game, Watson was seen in a walking boot but he finished the game on the injured ankle, so it appeared all would be fine. It also seemed as though the shoulder injury, which cost him four games already, was behind him. While the ankle injury wound up not being devastating, the shoulder became a problem again as it was announced he needed surgery on a broken bone and will be out for the remainder of the season.
Watson apparently felt new discomfort in his throwing shoulder and despite playing through the pain against the Ravens, it was discovered he needed immediate surgery. In addition to this, he did suffer a high ankle sprain which also could have put his status in Week 11 in doubt. Either way, we'll have to continue to do what we've done since the Browns traded for Watson — wait.
Cleveland Browns continue the waiting game with Deshaun Watson
Cleveland traded for Watson ahead of the 2022 season knowing he would be suspended. That meant they had their eyes on this year. They knew any success they had with their new quarterback would have to wait until 2023 — but now, that timetable moved once again.
The team said in their announcement of his injury that a full recovery is expected in 2024. But that means they again will hear talk of Watson needing to shake off the rust after playing just six games for the second year in a row. It won't be easy but they really have no choice at this point.
Watson now joins Nick Chubb on the injured list as well, with the two best offensive weapons out for the year. Chubb did have his second surgery recently to repair the knee damage suffered in Week 2. He is also expected to return in 2024 but it doesn't sound as if they're planning on him being there in Week 1.