Cleveland Browns news: Deshaun Watson has MRI on injured ankle
By Randy Gurzi
This weekend was excellent for the Cleveland Browns. They went into Baltimore and handed the Ravens their third loss of the season. Not only did they come back from a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter, but they did so in front of their opponent's wives and kids — sorry Roquan Smith.
Cleveland is now just a half-game behind the Ravens in the AFC North and has another huge test ahead of them with the Pittsburgh Steelers coming to town in Week 11. The Browns lost to the Steelers in Week 2 and a win this coming weekend could not only avenge that loss but would give them some separation from Pittsburgh — who is also 6-3.
If they're going to get that win, they'll need Deshaun Watson to play as well as he did in the second half this past weekend. Watson was 14-of-14 in that half and led the Browns to the come-from-behind win. He was also in a walking boot after the game. Let's check out the news surrounding Cleveland, including an update on Watson.
Cleveland Browns news
Deshaun Watson to have MRI on ankle Monday - Josh Alper, Pro Football Talk
"While Watson sounded unconcerned, the ankle injury is concerning enough to the team that the quarterback will be headed for testing on it Monday. Head coach Kevin Stefanski said on a video conference that Watson will be having an MRI and that he’ll wait for those results before looking ahead to next Sunday’s game against the Steelers."
Watson was seen in a walking boot after the win but continued to say he would be fine. His ankle was injured late in the first half and he even headed to the locker room early. He returned in the third quarter and didn't throw another incompletion. This one seems as though it won't be as long-lasting as the shoulder injury that cost him several games.
Dolphins sign Anthony Schwartz to practice squad - Kevin Nogle and Josh Houtz, Phinsider
"Schwartz, a Pembroke Pines, Florida, native, will add even more speed to a track-meet Dolphins roster loaded with players like Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, and Raheem Mostert. Schwartz was a world-class sprinter at American Heritage High School and competed at the Under 20 Pan American and World Championships, finishing second at the World Championships in the 100-meters. He posted a 4.25-second 40-yard dash in his preparations for the NFL Draft.
If we're being honest, this feels like a great spot for Anthony Schwartz to land. The Dolphins have one of the fastest rosters in the NFL, so it makes sense to throw him out there. Of course, he does have to learn to catch the ball with more consistency if he's going to have any impact.
