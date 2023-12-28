3 bold predictions: Browns defense has explosive night in Week 17
Za'Darius Smith continues his hot streak as the Cleveland Browns defense dominates in our Week 17 bold predictions
By Randy Gurzi
2. Za'Darius Smith records 2 more sacks
Za'Darius Smith has been fantastic for the Browns this season. The veteran edge rusher hasn't been getting the sack totals he's accustomed to but he's been excellent at pressuring the quarterback. He's also vastly underrated as a run defender.
Most importantly, his presence has taken pressure off of Myles Garrett, who has been doing a lot of heavy-lifting on his own throughout his career. Smith is arguably the best No. 2 EDGE that Garrett's been paired with in his career and he's coming off his best game of the season.
Against the Texans, Smith recorded two sacks which has him at 5.5 on the year (he had a third called back due to a penalty away from the ball). In Week 17, he has a shot at adding even more down the stretch. The Jets' offensive line has had issues with protection all year.
They gave up no sacks to Washington last week but that's because the Commanders traded all their pass rushers at the deadline. The prior week, they played Miami who does have some solid players in their front seven, and Zach Wilson was sacked four times with Trevor Siemian going down two more times.
Their issues in pass protection will help Smith and the rest of the Cleveland defensive line shut this offense down. And in this bold prediction, Smith gets at least two sacks, bringing him to 7.5 on the year.