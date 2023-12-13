3 Bold Predictions: Browns defense looks to repeat dominance over Bears
The Cleveland Browns held the Bears to 1.1 yards per play in 2021 and are looking to repeat that defensive dominance in Week 15
By Randy Gurzi
Back at home in Week 15, the Cleveland Browns will host the Chicago Bears who come in at 5-8 overall but have won three of their last four games. Two of those wins have come at home whereas the Bears are just 2-5 away from Soldier Field.
Cleveland, who comes in with an 8-5 record, has been excellent at home with a 6-1 mark at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Their latest win came at the expense of the Jacksonville Jaguars and snapped a two-game losing streak.
A victory this weekend would mean the Browns will finish with a winning record regardless of the final three games. That would be the second time in four years they’ve done so under Kevin Stefanski — a feat they only managed twice since 1999 until Stefanski arrived. More importantly, it would put them in line to secure a playoff berth. Attaining that win won’t be easy but it’s more likely to happen if these three bold predictions come true.
3. Martin Emerson records another pick
Martin Emerson had the best game of his young career this past weekend while playing the Jaguars. The second-year corner was tested often and that gave him the motivation to prove this was a mistake. Emerson did exactly that as he recorded the first-ever multi-interception game of his career.
Emerson not only recorded two interceptions but he was credited with three pass defenses as well. Heading into this weekend, he’s feeling more confident than ever which won’t be a good thing for Justin Fields and the Bears.
This first bold prediction is that Emerson will continue his strong campaign and record another interception. That would give him five on the year as he continues to make a case for his selection to the Pro Bowl.