3 Bold Predictions: Browns defense looks to repeat dominance over Bears
The Cleveland Browns held the Bears to 1.1 yards per play in 2021 and are looking to repeat that defensive dominance in Week 15
By Randy Gurzi
1. Joe Flacco has his second 300-yard game in a row
Since taking over as the starting quarterback for the Browns in Week 13, Joe Flacco has been playing excellent football. He's thrown for 565 yards with five touchdowns against two picks. This past weekend, he led them to the win over the Jaguars while throwing for 311 yards and three touchdowns.
The inspiring performance from the 38-year-old led to head coach Kevin Stefanski naming him the starter for the rest of the season. It also led to him earning a nomination for the FedEx Air Player of the Week. That's a great honor for any backup to get but for someone who just joined the team less than a month ago, it's almost unheard of.
Heading into Week 15, he should be set for another big game. Chicago hasn't been very inspiring on defense, surrendering 3,001 yards and 24 touchdowns through the air. That lands them 25th in yardage and 30th in defensive passing touchdowns. Throw in the fact that they're second in the league in run defense and the Browns are likely going to be throwing the ball all over the yard once again.
That leads to this final bold prediction which is that Flacco once again throws for 300 yards and multiple touchdowns. Those who are clamoring for more runs won't enjoy this but it's the way to attack this defense and once again, should be succesful. Just as it was against the Jags who had a porous pass defense and stout run defense.