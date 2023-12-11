Joe Flacco named Browns starting quarterback for remainder of the season
Kevin Stefanski officially names Joe Flacco as Browns starting quarterback for the remainder of the season.
Shortly after the Cleveland Browns 31-27 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars, head coach Kevin Stefanski spoke to the media, confirming what many browns fans had hoped for.
When asked if veteran quarterback Joe Flacco will be the starting quarterback for the remainder of the season, Stefanski responded “Yes” and continued, "I think you expect him to get better as he gets more comfortable in our system with our players, those types of things. But we just talked about him and all of our guys doing their job, giving us their best, and I thought that’s what he did.”
Flacco made his first start as a Cleveland Browns in Week 13, after being picked up following the announcement that Deshaun Watson would miss the remainder of the season. The 38-year-old went 23/44 for 254 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. In his second start, Flaccos went 26/45 for 311 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception. In just two games, Flacco has thrown for 565 yards, surpassing Dorian Thompson-Robinson’s 429 yards (Five Games), and is just 109 yards shy of PJ Walker’s 674 yards (Six Games).
- 1-1 Record
- 49/89 Completions (55.1 Completion Percentage)
- 565 Passing Yards (6.3 Yards Per Attempt)
- 83.8 Quarterback Rating
- 21 First Downs
- 5 Touchdowns
- 2 interceptions
Joe Flacco, a man once hated in the City of Cleveland and Northeast Ohio, is now the Cleveland Browns saving grace for a playoff berth in 2023. If Flacco can continue to perform as the veteran game manager he has, the Cleveland Browns will, more likely than not, be playing football in January.