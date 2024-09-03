3 bold predictions for the Cleveland Browns 2024 season
The Cleveland Browns are set to kick off the 2024 season against the Dallas Cowboys this Sunday at 4:25 pm. The first week of the NFL season is always an electric time in Northeast Ohio, and this season won’t be any different.
Between Nick Chubb’s return on the horizon, Jerry Jeudy’s official Browns debut, and last season’s DPOY Myles Garrett leading Jim Schwart’s elite defense, the sky is the limit for Browns fans. Here are three bold predictions for the Browns 2024 season.
Amari Cooper 10 Touchdown Season
Amari Cooper continues to be one of the league’s premiere receivers entering his 11th season in the NFL and is looking to have his third straight 1,000-yard season in Cleveland. While Cooper has been a reliable and consistent pass catcher throughout his career, the 30-year-old receiver has yet to have a double-digit touchdown season.
If Deshaun Watson can remain healthy and play the entire season, Cooper has his best shot at cracking the 10-touchdown mark in 2024.
Grant Delpit Finishes as Top-10 Safety
Grant Delpit recorded 80 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, three passes defended, four quarterback hits, 1.5 sacks, an interception, and a fumble recovery over the first 13 games last season before a groin injury sidelined him for the remainder of the season. Delpit led the Browns in tackles and was on track for his second 100+ tackle season in his short career.
Delpit is eager to pick up where he left off and will continue to thrive in Jim Schwartz’s aggressive scheme.
Deshaun Watson Passes Under 4,000 Yards
Deshaun Watson’s 2023 season ended on November 12th after a big second-quarter comeback victory over the Baltimore Ravens was followed by the news of Watson’s shoulder injury and the extent of the damage. Since then, Watson had his throwing shoulder surgically repaired and participated in training camp. However, during the preseason, Watson was kept off the field as a precaution due to arm soreness.
Through 12 games with the Browns, Watson has averaged 6.5 yards per attempt, 184.9 yards per game, and 1,108.5 yards per season. Watson’s recovery process and absence from the preseason will likely affect his early season numbers and keep him from reaching 4,000 yards through the air in 2024.