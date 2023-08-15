3 bold predictions for Cleveland Browns against Eagles in Preseason Week 2
• Lonnie Phelps made progress against Washington
• More Hickman please
• Young WR continues to shine
By Randy Gurzi
2. Ronnie Hickman gets a pick-six
One of the brightest stars in the loss to the Commanders last week was Ronnie Hickman. An undrafted free agent out of Ohio State, Hickman recorded two interceptions and had five tackles as well.
His first interception came near the end of the first half. Former Cleveland quarterback Jacoby Brissett was under center and tried to get the ball downfield in a hurry with time running out but Hickman had other plans. He raced under the ball and hauled it in, even holding on as he hit the turf hard.
In the second half, he was able to take the ball away from Craig Hodges. A contested pass was thrown by Jake Fromm and Hickman was the one who wound up with it.
The interceptions stand out since those make the highlight reels but he played well outside of those two plays also. In fact, PFF had him as the highest-graded rookie safety in the first week of the preseason with a grade of 90.3.
As it stands now, he's fighting for a spot on the roster as either the fourth or fifth safety along with D'Anthony Bell. Cleveland is likely to keep five safeties and if they do, it feels as though Hickman will make the team. If they go with four, it's a toss-up.
In this bold prediction, he makes that decision even tougher by recording another interception. Known for his ability to play run defense, Hickman's coverage skills have been better than expected thus far and that could help him make his way to the 53-man roster.