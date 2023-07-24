3 Bold Predictions for Cleveland Browns at the start of training camp
• Special Teams makes strides
• JOK stock is up
• Can Jed Wills bounce back?
By Greg Newland
Browns Bold Prediction No. 2: JOK returns to rookie season form
One of the bigger disappointments last season was the injuries to second-year linebacker, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. After really coming out of his shell as a rookie in 2021, he took a few steps backward last year but struggled with injuries as well.
With a full season of workouts and time to get healthy along with the Schwartz scheme, I look for him to have a monstrous year. The biggest change will be Schwartz utilizing him as a blitzer where he showed a lot of promise in the past but wasn’t utilized.
JOK is a freak athlete but is undersized for the position. The previous dime scheme was troublesome for him at times with only two linebackers on the field, but playing the WILL allows him to do what he does best and run around the field like a maniac.
Hopefully, the soft-tissue injuries are behind him for 2023 and a leader like Anthony Walker to learn from will be more than enough to take him to that next level.
In the NFL it’s hard for a linebacker to jump off the film, but at times JOK did that during his rookie season. I think the injury bug is behind him and we will see a Pro-Bowl caliber player in 2023.