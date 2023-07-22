Browns set to 'Ride with 6' again: 2023 number changes announced
The Cleveland Browns have announced a couple of number changes with Greg Newsome taking No. 0 and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah taking No. 6
By Randy Gurzi
With the Cleveland Browns kicking off training camp in West Virginia, they decided to take care of a few last-minute items on Saturday. That included them announcing a couple of new numbers for two defensive players.
First, it was Greg Newsome II who announced the news himself that he would be wearing No. 0. The league just recently allowed this number to be worn, making Newsome the first in team history to do so.
The Browns official Twitter page later confirmed the news.
Not long after that, the social media team then announced Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah would switch from the No. 28 to No. 6 this season.
For JOK, this is a throwback to his collegiate days. While at Notre Dame, the versatile linebacker wore No. 6 but when he joined the Browns in 2021, Baker Mayfield was already wearing that number.
With JOK taking the number that once belonged to one of the more polarizing players in team history, it's naturally going to lead to some fun moments on social media. This will include the return of the phrase "I ride with 6" which was made popular by 'Baker Bros' who were ready to build Mayfield a statue following the 2020 season.
There are those out there who couldn't care less about jersey numbers (who hurt you?) but for those of us who do get fired up over the aesthetics, this Browns defense is going to look good when they take the field. In addition to Newsome's No. 0 and JOK with the No. 6, they're going to see Juan Thornhill patrolling the back end of the field with the No. 1.
Here's to hoping the play ends up looking as good as the players will in their new numbers.