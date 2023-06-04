3 bold trades that could ensure Browns are Super Bowl contenders in 2023
By Randy Gurzi
This offseason, the Cleveland Browns have proven they're all-in. General manager Andrew Berry has held nothing back as he's spent the past two years building a roster around their star quarterback Deshaun Watson.
And if we thought he was done, we would be wrong. Even if no more big moves take place, Berry is leaving no stone unturned as he tries to make a run in a stacked AFC. The main proof of this would be the fact that Cleveland is the betting favorite to land DeAndre Hopkins even after trading for Amari Cooper in 2022 and Elijah Moore this offseason.
With that aggressive approach in mind, here are three more trades the Browns could pursue if they wanted to ensure they can compete with any team in the league.
3. Isaiah Simmons, LB, Arizona Cardinals
There might be more than one former Clemson star on the way out with the Arizona Cardinals. DeAndre Hopkins was already released but there are expectations that Isaiah Simmons could also wind up being in danger.
Simmons, who was selected eighth overall in the 2020 NFL Draft, didn't have the fifth year of his rookie deal picked up by Arizona and this immediately led to trade rumors. If there's any fire with this smoke, the Browns should see what it would take to bring him in.
In three seasons, Simmons has some impressive numbers with 258 tackles, 7.5 sacks, four interceptions, and seven forced fumbles. And this all happened behind one of the worst defensive lines in the league — and we've seen in Cleveland how poor defensive line play can hurt a linebacker's effectiveness.
Adding Simmons to a linebacking corps that has Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and Anthony Walker would be a huge move for a rapidly improving defense.