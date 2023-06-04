3 bold trades that could ensure Browns are Super Bowl contenders in 2023
By Randy Gurzi
2. Chase Young, EDGE, Washington Commanders
This one might feel like too much but Andrew Berry is already proving he's not worried about that.
Despite having Amari Cooper, Elijah Moore, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Marquise Goodwin, David Bell, and Cedric Tillman, he's been active in scouting DeAndre Hopkins. That's why we can't rule out adding another defensive end if the price is right.
One name that was rumored to be available at one point is Chase Young, of the Washington Commanders. Young was also selected in the 2020 NFL Draft, going second overall, and put up 7.5 sacks as a rookie. He even won the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award for his efforts.
Unfortunately, he's since struggled to stay on the field. A knee injury shut him down in 2021 and he's played just 12 games total since his rookie campaign. Washington should be willing to let him get healthy but they've also never really done things the right way — and Cleveland could take advantage of this.
With Washington trying to rebuild their team, they elected not to pick up his fifth-year option, clearly not wanting to be tied to anyone with a high salary just yet. Perhaps due to this, Andrew Berry might be able to throw some draft capital their way and bring the former Ohio State star back to Ohio.
He would join a crowded defensive line that features Myles Garrett, Za'Darius Smith, Alex Wright, Ogbo Okoronkwo, and Isaiah McGuire but as we see with the wideout position, this front office isn't afraid of depth.