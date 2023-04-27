Trade rumors: Cleveland Browns could make a run at Chase Young
With rumors swirling that Chase Young could be on the trade block, the Cleveland Browns need to pick up the phone and see what it would take to land the former No. 2 overall selection.
Young, who was a star at Ohio State, hasn't lived up to his draft status which led to the Washington Commanders declining the fifth-year option in his rookie deal. Now, there are reports that he could be on the way out with draft weekend appearing to be the perfect time to see him on the move.
Cleveland has a history of trying to get the most out of premium draft picks that were unable to live up to expectations with their original team. The most recent example is Elijah Moore, who was the 34th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Moore was buried on the New York Jets depth chart and after they signed Mecole Hardman, he was sent to the Browns — along with pick No. 74 — in exchange for No. 42 overall.
As for Young, the price could be a little more steep. It's true that he's recorded just 75 tackles and nine sacks in three seasons, while also missing 23 games so far in his career. In fact, he made it to the field for just three games in 2022 and finished with five tackles and no sacks.
Even so, he possesses immense talent — which was displayed in his rookie campaign when he had 44 tackles and 7.5 sacks. He even won the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award for his efforts.
Due to that, Cleveland might have to package both their third-round picks or maybe dip into the 2024 draft to pull off a trade — but it would be worth it.
Putting Young on the same field as Myles Garrett, while also being able to bring in Ogbo Okoronkwo would give the Browns one of the best pass-rushing defenses in the NFL. And considering how stacked the AFC is at quarterback, they might need to do that in order to compete.